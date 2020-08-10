Reports say that the Big Ten has voted to cancel their football season this fall.
While there is no official confirmation, this report comes from sports personality Dan Patrick, which he announced during his radio show on Monday morning, Aug. 10.
A source told Patrick that the Big Ten and Pac-12 will officially cancel their seasons on Tuesday.
Patrick said the ACC and the Big 12 “are on the fence,” while the SEC is trying to get teams to join them for a season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.