The Big Three eased into a big restart Monday as autoworkers return to work around the country.
“We're starting out with first shift only,” said Tony Mann, Local UAW 668 president. “We’re starting slow and very precautious.”
At the GM Powertrain Plant in Saginaw, workers are following new safety procedures before entering.
“Handing out masks at the gate when the employees punch in, hand sanitizers, there’s a series of questions that are taken before you enter the pant, your body surface temperature is taken,” Mann says.
He says, anyone who doesn't pass those procedures will be escorted to medical for examination. But he's confident in the protocols in place
If proper safety protocols and procedures are followed, I believe it’s safer than being at your local grocery store,” Mann said.
Marvin Crooks is another employee returning to work. He says it feels good to be back but there is a bit of uneasiness during these times.
“Little bit of hesitation about going back to work and what things are changed,” Crooks said.
But despite the hesitation and changes, he's clocking in into a new normal and hoping for the best.
“We're ready for it,” he said. “I have faith in our leadership that they're doing the best they can.”
“The UAW is doing what it takes in order to get things accomplished in the plants,” Mann said. “Let’s just hope that this doesn’t go on for long.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.