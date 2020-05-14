Empty foundries and abandoned assembly lines. But come Monday the Big Three have been given the green light to get back to work.
“I know some people have had cabin fever, but there’s still a lot of concern out there especially for our older work force,” said Tony Mann, president of UAW Local 668 in Saginaw. “I myself have two small children and an elderly father that lives with me, there’s always the concern at my house once i start going back to work of bringing something home.”
It’s why he and other UAW leaders have spent the past three weeks working with management on new safety precautions.
At Saginaw Metal Casting Operations, just to get inside the door, some heavy measures are being put in place.
“Each employee will be assigned a gate, once they enter, there will be hand sanitizer there, they’ll be given a mask and they’ll be asked a series of questions and given a surface scan,” Mann said. “And if they pass all of those tests then they’ll move on to their daily work. If they do not pass, they will be escorted to plant medical where further examination will be given.”
Mann says each GM worker was mailed a packet of information about new COVID-19 measures, and a Facebook page was created where workers with concerns can receive answers from management in real time.
Mann says safety is No. 1.
He says he feels confident about it all.
