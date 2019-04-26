If you've ever gone on a Bigfoot hunt, there's a chance you've searched for the legendary creature in the West Branch area.
State Police say it's considered by some to be the Bigfoot capital of Michigan.
There are 8' tall signs in the area featuring the same claim.
One of the signs, which is shaped like Bigfoot itself, was stolen recently.
According to a social media post by MSP Bay Region, Trooper Jo "Big Foot Hunter" Hamlin tracked it down and returned it to its owner.
State Police did not say where the sign was found or who may have taken it.
