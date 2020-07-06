Biggby Coffee announced its plans to reopen the closed locations after recently closing due to COVID-19 concerns.
According to the company, a case was confirmed near one or two of the stores. They said the individual did not interact with any customers directly.
The company said it immediately closed the locations and had a SERVPRO, a professional cleaning service, to clean each location.
According to the company, every barista has gotten tested and cannot return to work unless their results are negative and they are symptom-free for 14-days and self-quarantined.
The company said they will reopen with the local health departments through review and approval. They plan to announce the date on Tuesday, July 7.
When Biggby Coffee locations reopen, the company is asking customers to utilize the Biggby app for their rewards rather than using a physical card. Customers can also utilize the touchless payment options at the credit card readers.
The self-serve area will remain closed.
