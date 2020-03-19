Biggby Coffee in Saginaw is helping keep hospital workers caffeinated amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Both locations in Saginaw are offering a "Buy one, Donate one" promotion for their micro-to-go cases of coffee.
Customers can purchase a micro-to-go case and will receive a second case they can deliver to hospital workers of their choosing, or the coffee chain will deliver it themselves.
Biggby in Saginaw made the announcement in a Facebook video on March 19 that was shared by the company's CEO.
Biggby of Saginaw has locations on Bay Road and State St.
