The day before Thanksgiving is usually the biggest bar night of the year.
“It normally is like all hands-on deck, and every table is standing room only,” said Chris Goad, with Tri City Brewing.
“Today’s usually a very good day,” said Kim Coonan, owner of Coonan’s Irish Hub.
Restaurants and bars that are obeying the orders are seeing a different Thanksgiving Eve.
“You can look around and see what’s going on. There’s not a lot going on,” Coonan said.
Coonan’s Irish Hub in Bay City was not hopping the night before Thanksgiving. It was too cold and rainy for outdoor seating, so they relied on carryout orders.
“I’m keeping a couple cooks busy. We feel bad for our staff because a lot of those folks aren’t working and they do rely on this,” Coonan said. “There’s a lot of people worse off than us. I’m not gonna complain. It’s something we have to do. And we’re gonna do it one way or another.”
Faithful customers like Pam Skillman are helping to keep the lights on.
“We were gonna have a family dinner and we had to cancel it. And when I saw they advertised a Thanksgiving dinner, I said there we go. I’m just gonna get that for my husband and myself and get an order to drop off to my parents tonight,” Skillman said.
Not far away in Bangor Township, Tri City Brewing is in the same boat. They are relying on community support.
“We’ve been steady all day. It’s exceeded our expectations. We’ve had tons of people come from the local community to grab growlers and bottles,” Goad said.
Some of which were a group of guys who braved the crummy weather to share a pint outside.
“It feels amazing, just the outpouring from the community. We’ve had a lot of first-time customers and those people wrapped in the tarp were first-time customers. They said we want to support local and do our part,” Goad said.
A part Skillman says we should all play.
“I encourage people to come here, place your orders and do the takeout. It’s so important,” she said.
