While everyone is waiting for a baby boom next winter, there is a bike boom taking place right now.
Personal exercise equipment is on the rise since the COVID-19 shutdown began and bicycle sales are hitting incredible numbers.
“Mind-blowing! I have been in the business for 13 years and as we talked earlier, I have just taken over ownership here and to see those kinds of numbers after being told you have to shut down and not know when we are going to reopen, it’s a blessing,” said Steven Phillips with Al’s Quick-Release Bicycle Sales & Service.
Phillips said that the company may sell 15 to 20 bikes in a typical week during a normal spring. He said last week they sold 150 to 200 bikes.
Phillips said sales came right on time.
“If we didn’t get a little bit of lively hood in April, there might not have been a May. Bills would not have been paid, distributors would have not been paid. And it would have been the no turning point we will say,” Phillips said.
While selling 150 to 200 bikes in a week was what the shop needed, Phillips said it also presents another problem. He said it presents an inventory problem.
“That’s the other thing that has taken a big hit is that a lot of our distributors and manufacturers, they are running out of bikes just like we are. So as far as getting things back on the shelves and getting back to a sustainable inventory, we are looking at June, July,” Phillips said.
To make up for the lack of sales during the inventory crunch, Phillips said the shop will rely on its service department. He said the shop generally finishes a repair in a week.
Phillips said with the current boom, they are three weeks behind.
