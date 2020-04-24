Golfers and bikers alike can get back to doing their thing after the governor rolled back some restrictions on the Stay-At-Home order.
"We are extremely happy here,” Fred Bauer said. “It's been a long six weeks."
Bauer is the owner of Bicycle Village located in Kochville Township.
The bike repair shop is back online after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer allowed these types of businesses to open again.
"My team's chomping at the bit to get back to work,” he said. “I think more importantly our customers are going to be very excited to get back on the road."
Golf courses can open too bBut no carts allowed."
"It's walking only,” Paul Milholland said. “We hope that maybe that might change in a couple of weeks. Maybe by May 15."
Milholland is the general manager of Currie Golf Course in Midland.
He planned on the fairways being in use May 1. So Milholland says the course wasn't ready for play Friday.
He tells us it'll be a different story this weekend.
"Puts a lot of strain on us but we're going to open up,” he said. “We want people to come out and I know people are eager to come out and play."
Milholland expects to see anywhere from two to three hundred people hit the links on Saturday. All while staying within social distancing guidelines.
"You know six feet apart. We're only going to allow five people maximum inside the clubhouse,” he said. “Our clubhouse will be closed to food and beverage operations right now until we get that up and running."
For his part, Bauer says his phone has been ringing nonstop.
He's glad to see that people are ready to peddle their way around Mid-Michigan.
"We got a ton of rail trails in this area folks,” he said. “Get out and use them they're well worth it."
