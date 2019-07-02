Bikers are concerned Michigan’s auto insurance overhaul could financially devastate them in a crash.
The overhaul is designed to drive down prices and to do that, lawmakers did away with mandatory unlimited medical coverage.
“It just isn’t fair,” said Jerald Aaron, a lawyer with Michigan Biker Law.
A new law designed to lower auto insurance rates is causing some concern for motorcyclists.
“Biggest concern is that the motorcycle rider is now at the mercy of the automobile driver,” Aaron said.
Now, instead of purchasing unlimited medical coverage which is what’s in place now, drivers would be able to purchase limited coverage.
Ultimately, this eliminates the guarantee of lifetime coverage for motorcyclists involved in car crashes.
“You as a motorcycle rider, if you’re in an accident you are relegated to the amount of insurance that the auto driver has purchased,” Aaron said.
Arron said he’s been riding motorcycles since he was 19-years-old. He said this law will cause him and others to think twice before hitting the road.
“It will certainly give you pause when you go out there. Nobody thinks they’re going to get into a motorcycle accident, but it does happen,” Aaron said.
If an accident happens under the new law, Aaron said it could end up costing motorcyclists the most, as their injuries tend to be more severe.
“It’s going to put some people into bankruptcy if you have a serious accident,” Aaron said.
According to Michigan State Police, more than 2,000 motorcyclists were injured and more than 100 died in crashes in 2018.
The new insurance law is set to take effect on July 1, 2020.
“That gives them one year to fix what I believe is a terrible mistake and help these motorcycle drivers from what I believe can be catastrophic,” Aaron said.
