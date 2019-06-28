Bikers in Sanford gave a special sendoff to honor two veterans who were once forgotten.
The bikers transported the remains of two local Vietnam veterans to the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.
As a veteran himself, Stan Mathewson strives to uphold the memories of his fellow soldiers. But he said there are so many that have been forgotten over time.
Mathewson is the organizer of Never Forgotten Vets Interment Fund. It is a group that locates the remains of lost veterans and coordinates burials for those who have been forgotten or left behind.
Mathewson found the cremated remains of two veterans in a defunct funeral home in Flint last year.
“What happened is they’re cremated and then they’re sat on a shelf. And then they just sit there. Our organization, we try and find these ashes and get them interred with honors,” Mathewson said.
But Mathewson doesn’t do it alone.
“We just feel that we’ve got to do this for our people,” said Dave Vacek Sr., president of the organization.
Vacek said it’s a job they do thoroughly.
They enlist the help of a motorcycle escort and the Great Lakes National Cemetery in order to give these soldiers a proper burial.
“We’ve got their DD 214s. We got it all set up in Holly. And today we’re going to finally get them interred down there,” Vacek said.
As for Mathewson, to be able to provide these two nearly forgotten veterans with a final resting place is an honor in itself.
“This is our way of paying them back. We’ve got to get these guys honored and show them that what they did, they did for this country,” Mathewson said.
