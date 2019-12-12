After a record Bikes on the Bricks for 2019, the committee has announced which charities will benefit from the money that was raised.
The Old Newsboys of Flint will receive $5,000. The Old Newsboys of Flint is an organization that makes sure children across Genesee County get something for Christmas.
MI-Cops is short for Michigan Concerns of Police Survivors and will also receive $5,000.
Bikes on the Bricks will be presenting the checks to the organizations on Dec. 19.
WNEM TV5 is a proud sponsor of Bikes on the Bricks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.