Downtown Flint is Mid-Michigan's motorcycle central this weekend.
Friday was the start of the annual Bikes on the Bricks festival. A celebration that brings thousands of bikers from across the country to show off their wheels.
Throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday there will be all kinds of events around Flint.
You can enjoy stunt shows, skills competitions, motorcycle judging and a beer tent.
A full list of events is on the Bikes on the Bricks website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.