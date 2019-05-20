With summer around the corner, that means camping season is here.
But getting a prime spot in state parks isn’t always easy.
“You get to meet a lot of nice people and friends,” said Camille Wolter.
Wolter said there are two things that go hand-in-hand in Michigan, summertime and camping.
She’s a campsite host at Bay City State Park and said it can take a while to get a spot reserved.
“We usually start six months ahead,” Wolter said.
Currently, camping reservations can be made up to six months in advance in state parks, but recent legislation may give Michiganders a head-start over out-of-state competition.
The bill would give residents a two-week window to make reservations at a state park before opening up to non-residents.
Sponsors of the bill said their goal is to make it easier for residents to find campsites.
Wolter said that would be great.
“Having that two-week leeway would be nice because we’re the ones that pay the taxes in the state and we should have a little advance over it,” Wolter said.
Wolter said camping is special for her family, so anything that may sweeten the deal is a yes in her book.
“You just meet a lot of friends, it’s the same group of people a lot of times, it’s just really nice to be out here,” Wolter said.
The bill does not specify how the state would establish proof of Michigan residency for the two-week window.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.