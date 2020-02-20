A bill has been introduced that would ban declawing of cats in the State of Michigan.
State Rep. Nate Shannon sponsored House Bill 5508 that would prohibit declawing, or any other surgical procedure that “prevents normal functioning of the claws” unless it’s necessary for the health of the animal.
Click here to see the full bill
The Humane Society of the United States-Michigan calls the declawing process “painful and unnecessary”.
A violation of the ban could result in a fine of no more than $1,000.
