This weekend we “spring ahead”, but it might be the last time you have to worry about changing your clocks if a Michigan Representative has her way.
State Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, has introduced a bill to eliminate daylight saving in Michigan.
“Time change has been a nuisance to workers and students across Michigan for decades,” Hoitenga said. “The practice is antiquated and impractical, serving no real purpose. It’s time we put an end to it.”
House Bill 4303 calls for Michigan to remain in Eastern Standard Time when other states spring forward.
Hoitenga said that not only does the time change negatively affect student performance, workers across the state struggle to make it to work on time after the dreaded “spring forward.”
“It’s my job to represent the interests of the people, and the people have expressed their hatred for changing the time back and forth,” Hoitenga said. “We should eliminate the burden of acclimating ourselves to a time change twice a year.”
The bill was referred to the House Commerce and Tourism Committee for consideration.
