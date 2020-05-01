Congressman Dan Kildee introduced a bill on Friday, May 1 that would expand unemployment insurance benefits.
The Strengthening UI for Coronavirus Impacted Workers and Students Act would expand the CARES Act, which was passed by Congress, by:
- Exempting UI benefits from income for all means-tested programs;
- Making the FPUC available as far back as coronavirus pandemic disaster declaration date;
- Extending the FPUC through December 31, 2020;
- Providing the FPUC to individuals with reduced hours;
- Creating $300 federal benefit for recent college graduates and students; and,
- Extending 100% federal financing of UI Extended Benefits.
“As we address the impacts of the coronavirus on our economy, it is important to ensure we have a strong unemployment system to protect workers and their families,” Kildee said. “The expanded unemployment benefits, as a part of the CARES Act, was a first good step. But we must build upon this legislation to make sure that workers and families are not falling through the cracks. I know this is an incredibly difficult time for Michiganders and I am working to ensure families can financially stay afloat during this pandemic.”
Kildee's office provided the following information on the bill:
- Exempts UI Benefits from Income for All Means-Tested Programs
- Under the CARES Act, UI benefits are not counted as income to determine eligibility for Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). However, these UI benefits could impact an individual’s eligibility for other means-tested programs such as federally assisted housing benefits (Section 8), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), and Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). This bill would exempt Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits from affecting eligibility for all means-tested programs.
- Makes $600 Federal Benefit Available as Far Back as Disaster Declaration Date
- The $600 per week federal benefit established through the CARES Act is available to individuals beginning on the date their state entered into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) to enroll in the federal program. This bill would make the $600 per week benefit accessible to those who lost their job as far back as the date the President declared a national emergency, March 13, 2020.
- Extends $600 Federal Benefits through December 31, 2020 with a “Soft Cutoff”
- Under the CARES Act, the $600 per week federal benefit is available through July 31, 2020. This means that depending on when an individual applies for UI, they may not be able to collect their benefits for the full length of time they are eligible. In Michigan, that is up to 39 weeks (26 weeks of state eligibility plus the federal 13-week extension). This bill would allow the $600 federal benefit to run through December 31, 2020, with a “soft cutoff,” so that people who were getting benefits as of December 31 could finish receiving their full benefits, as long as those benefits end by June 30, 2021.
- Provides $600 Federal Benefit to Individuals with Reduced Hours
- Short-Time Compensation or “work-sharing” programs allow employers to voluntarily make an agreement with the state unemployment office to prevent layoffs by reducing employee hours. Workers with reduced hours whose employers establish work-sharing programs are eligible for partial state UI benefits. This bill would codify into law the current DOL guidance to provide a $600 per week federal benefit to individuals in work sharing UI programs.
- Creates $300 Federal Benefit for Recent Graduates and Students
- This bill would create a $300 per week federal benefit to individuals willing and able to work absent COVID-19, but who do not have recent attachment to the labor force. This will encompass students and recent graduates without the necessary work experience to demonstrate recent attachment to the labor force who cannot find employment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Extends 100% Federal Financing of UI Extended Benefits
- Extended Benefits (EB) are available to workers who exhaust regular unemployment insurance during periods of high unemployment. This is a benefit in permanent law that is triggered when a state exceeds a particular unemployment rate or measure of the number of UI recipients. Normally, EB is administered through a 50/50 cost share between the state and federal governments. The Families First Coronavirus Act provided full federal financing (100%) through December 31, 2020. This bill extends the full federal financing of EB through June 30, 2021, to relieve the financial burden on states due to coronavirus.
