A bill to extend the regular firearm deer season has been introduced in Lansing.
House Bill 5244 would start the regular firearm season on Nov. 5, and have it end on Dec. 1.
Currently the season runs from Nov. 15 until Dec. 1.
The bill has been referred to the Committee on Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.