New efforts in Lansing aim to help those on tethered probation become a valuable member of society by lowering the cost of the process.
When offenders are required to wear a tether after being released from jail or prison, they are required to pay a daily fee for the device. Those fees can add up to $500 or more each month.
“What this would do is it would reduce the rate to $60 per month for offenders who are on tethers and it would make it a straight thirty dollars per month for those who aren’t on any sort of tether,” a spokesman for Michigan Department of Corrections, Chris Gautz said.
As of now, offenders are required to pay between $11 and $13 a day, per device. With some having multiple devices, Gautz said this poses a problem for someone recently released who’s unemployed.
“We send them out and they have trouble finding a job and then they have to pay a large tether fee and supervision fee. It’s going to put them in a hole, they’re going to have money that they owe that they can’t pay,” Gautz said.
Gautz said his office supports this legislation. He also said that the department has spent several years focusing on an offender success plan, connecting those being released back into society with employers.
Gautz said lowering their tether cost has been successful in other states.
“What they’ve found is even though they are lowering the amount that the offenders are required to pay, they actually received more in revenue, and we expect it will be the same here,” Gautz said.
The bill awaits the approval of the House of Representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.