Michigan lawmakers are considering a bill that would make public restrooms more inclusive for those with disabilities.
"Liam's Law" would require establishments like movie theaters, sports arenas, zoos, and airports to have adult-sized changing tables.
Right now, the Americans with Disabilities Act only legally provides space needed for a wheelchair to access a bathroom.
Advocates say these changing tables are crucial for children with special needs, as well as dementia patients.
The law is named after Liam, a 5-year-old Michigan boy who has special needs.
