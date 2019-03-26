Deer hunting in Michigan is quite popular come November, but the industry could see a bit of a change this year.
“Obviously we’re not bringing in any more bait because we can’t sell it,” said Wiliams Gun Sight Company President Tom Wright.
That’s because there’s currently a statewide ban on any type of baiting for hunting purposes, for fear of spreading chronic wasting disease in white-tailed deer.
But there’s already an effort underway to legalize baiting once again.
The state ban went into effect in January, but new legislation could be reversing that decision.
“A big part of the issue is that it attracts deer to a certain location, getting deer closer, they have more of a chance of interaction; which may spread the disease among the deer,” Wright explained.
But now lawmakers aren’t so sure. State Senator Curt VanderWall introduced legislation to overturn the ban, claiming there’s no proof it would stop the spread of the disease.
Wright said he could see how the current ban would have negative implications for hunters and businesses alike.
“It will certainly have an impact, especially on the businesses that supply or gear up for the fall hunting season. They buy a lot of bait, beets, corn, whatever. Gas stations and small mom-and-pop shops, yeah, it will have an economic effect,” Wright explained.
But Wright told TV5 he ultimately just wants whatever is best for the deer population.
“I want what’s best for the deer herd, because obviously, without a good, healthy deer herd, hunting doesn’t occur. We don’t have a good hunting population and businesses like us, we need a good hunting population.”
