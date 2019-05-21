Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has introduced bipartisan legislation to raise the minimum age for buying tobacco products from 18 to 21.
It comes as the use of e-cigarettes and vaping among teens skyrocketed.
More than a dozen states have enacted its own laws to raise the purchase age to 21.
“I think it’s great,” said Gorie Cross, resident.
Cross doesn’t think it’s a bad idea to raise the legal age.
“If they can’t purchase it until they 21. It should be that way anyway,” Cross said.
Lawmakers cite their main reason for the concern comes from health experts. They said there is a rising number of teens who vape.
The proposed legislation would include all tobacco products including vaping devices.
“No, because they will still get me, either way, it’s not gonna matter if there is not. They’re just gonna stand outside of places and ask for people to buy for them,” a resident said.
Fourteen states including Arkansas, California, and Virginia have already enacted laws raising the minimum age for tobacco sales to 21. Four hundred other municipalities have done the same.
In Mid-Michigan, people have mixed feelings about the age hike.
“When you’re 21 you’re grown, teenagers shouldn’t be smoking,” a resident said.
Cross believes the new law would probably save lives.
Cross said smoking at 21 prolongs life. He believes health problems like cancer can be avoided.
