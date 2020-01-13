Michigan lawmakers introduced a new bill that would require the state to complete competency exams within 30 days of a court order.
House Bill 5325 was introduced by State Representatives Calley, Brann, Wozniak, LaFave, and Hammound on Thursday, Jan. 9.
According to the bill, if a defendant in a felony case proposes to offer in his or her defense testimony to establish his or her insanity at the time of an alleged offense, the defendant shall file and serve upon the court and the prosecuting attorney a notice in writing of his or her intention to assert the defense of insanity not less than 30 days before the date set for the trial of the case, or at such other time as the court directs.
After the court receives notice, it shall order the defendant to undergo an examination relating to his or her claim of insanity by personnel of the Center for Forensic Psychiatry or by other qualified personnel for the examination.
If the defendant is held in jail pending trial, the center or court-appointed qualified personnel shall schedule an appointment to complete the examination within 30 days of the order, according to the bill.
If the defendant is found not guilty by reason of insanity, the court shall immediately commit the defendant to the custody of the center for no longer than 60 days.
The bill was introduced alongside House Bill 5326 and House Bill 5327.
The bills have been referred to the House Judiciary Committee for consideration.
To read House Bill 5325, click here.
