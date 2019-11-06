New legislation in Lansing would make thousands of residents eligible to clear their criminal records.
The bills would change the state's expungement policies, including marijuana offenses that wouldn't have been a crime following the legalization of recreational use.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton says this legislation has been a long time coming.
“People that get their record expunged will get a second chance that I think they should have,” Leyton said. “I think it will help them looking for work."
The Michigan House passed legislation that would overhaul expungement laws to make it easier for hundreds of thousands of people to clear their criminal record.
Bills approved with bipartisan support Tuesday would expand who qualifies for expungement and allow marijuana offenses to be set aside if they wouldn't have been a crime following the legalization of the drug for recreational use last year
Leyton says this could help a lot of people.
"I’m totally in support of expunging marijuana crimes,” he says “It’s been legalized anyways. Recreational marijuana is here."
Supporters say too many people are being held back due to past mistakes, and there are barriers to getting convictions set aside.
Leyton says he has been pushing for this law.
"I was a part of a group that helped convince the Prosecuting Attorneys Association to be supportive of this package of bills and I’m happy to see that the house passed it."
The legislation will move to the senate for consideration.
If these bills become law certain convictions could qualify for automatic expungements, and the waiting period to apply would be shortened.
That's the only thing Leyton isn't totally on board with.
"The thing that I’m not a fan of the automatic expungement,” he says. “I really think there should be a judge or individual who reviews what is going to be expunged with respect to the more serious crimes."
