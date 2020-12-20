A bill to help communities facing rising water levels is headed to the president’s desk for approval.
The STORM Act was introduced by Michigan Senator Gary Peters and passed by both the Senate and the House of Representatives.
If signed into law, this would give local governments access to loans to fight coastal erosion, rising water levels and other damage caused by natural disasters.
“Providing cost-effective tools directly to local communities across Michigan is critical to helping them stave off the harmful effects that coastal erosion, flooding and rising water levels have on people’s lives and livelihoods,” Peters said.
The loans would be provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and would help communities build infrastructure to mitigate damage from shoreline erosion.
Rising water levels have caused issues in communities across the Great Lakes as homes and other places have been destroyed or damaged by crumbling shorelines.
Communities have seen economic, environmental and social impacts of the shoreline erosion.
“I have seen firsthand how the coastlines in Michigan have been devastated by flooding and erosion as a result of record high Great Lakes water levels,” said Senator Debbie Stabenow. “Our bill provides local governments in Michigan with additional resources to address this issue. This is the type of investment local officials and residents I met with said would help their communities. Now that the STORM Act has passed the House, I urge the President to sign this bipartisan bill.”
