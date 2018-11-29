A bill moving forward in Michigan's Legislature is designed to keep secret the identity of donors who give money to nonprofit groups, including organizations involved in elections.
Such groups running issue ads already do not have to disclose their donors. But the legislation , approved 25-12 by the Republican-controlled Senate on Thursday, would prohibit public agencies from trying to force disclosure or from releasing personal information without permission.
The proposed law would not preclude a lawful warrant being used to obtain information.
Democratic Attorney General-elect Dana Nessel has criticized the bill, saying it would hurt her ability to investigate fraudulent charities and calling it a "ham-handed effort to shield dark money."
