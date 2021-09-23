The new state budget will fund two efforts to support Bay County veterans and fallen Michigan law enforcement officers.
“The troops who keep our country free and the law enforcement officers who keep our communities safe deserve our gratitude and support, and the bipartisan budget gives resources to help and honor these heroes,” said Rep. Timmy Beson, of Bangor Township. “Funds will assist the Bay Veterans Foundation in opening its new center to offer classes and recreational opportunities. The budget will also ensure the law enforcement memorial remains a beautiful tribute to officers who have bravely given their lives.”
Senate Bill 82 allocates $300,000 to support the proposed Bay Area Veterans Workshop and Learning Center. When the center is opened, it will serve as a community where former service members can gain skills and knowledge. The workshop will provide a therapeutic, creative outlet for veterans, Beson stated.
The budget also awards the Michigan Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Monument with $500,000. Dedicated in 2019 near the Michigan Capitol, the monument lists the names of state and local law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.
SB 82 passed the Legislature with bipartisan support on Wednesday and will go to governor’s desk for her consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.