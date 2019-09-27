Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed a bill designating a section of M-15 as the “Army Sergeant First Class Michael Cathcart Memorial Highway”.
Sgt. 1st Class Michael Cathcart, of Bay City, was killed in November 2014 during an operation in Afghanistan.
His awards include several Bronze Star Medals, Two Purple Heart Medals and four Army Commendation Medals.
The bill designates the section of M-15 between Cass Avenue Road and Ridge Road in Portsmouth Township in his honor. That section of the highway runs alongside Green Ridge Cemetery, where he is buried.
Currently efforts are underway to raise money for the signs. Click here for more on that.
