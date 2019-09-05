A bill to rename a portion of M-47 in Clio after a fallen firefighter unanimously passed the state House on Thursday.
House Bill 4081 would rename a portion of the highway as the "Firefighter Mike Wager Memorial Highway."
State Rep. Sheryl Kennedy (D-Davison) introduced the bill in January to honor Wager.
Wager was an eight-year veteran of the Clio Area Fire Department. He died in July 2016 when his vehicle was struck by an intoxicated driver, Kennedy's office said.
“Today, we took another step closer to commemorating the life and work of one of our local heroes,” Kennedy said. “Designating this highway is the least we can do to ensure that Firefighter Wager’s work will never be forgotten. Mike represented all that was best in us, and I believe his tireless commitment to our community will continue to inspire Michiganders for years to come.”
The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.
