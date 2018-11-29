We could be kissing can collecting for cash, goodbye.
State Representative Joe Bellino, R-Monroe, has introduced legislation ending Michigan’s 40-year-old bottle deposit law.
Bellino said although the “bottle bill” helped reduce litter in the 80s and 90s, it’s now hurting recycling.
“The bottle bill pulls the two most valuable materials – aluminum and PET plastic – away from community-based recycling systems,” Bellino said. “Rerouting these materials into local recycling programs would provide the boost recyclers need to sustain their programs and expand access to even more communities.”
Michigan’s residential recycling rate, at 15 percent, is one of the lowest in the nation, according to Bellino.
Under his plan, the state’s bottle deposit law would end on Dec. 31, 2022. People who buy a product with a deposit before that date would have three years to return it for a refund.
Prior to the repeal, additional money from unclaimed deposits would be directed into local recycling programs, including support for recycling carts, education and material sorting facilities.
The legislation has been referred to the House Michigan Competitiveness Committee for consideration.
