A state senator introduced a bill that would require student athletes to compete on teams of the same biological sex.
Senate Bill 218 was introduced by Senator Lana Theis on Wednesday, March 10. The legislation would require school districts to establish and maintain male and female teams, stopping transgender students from trying out for teams of the opposite biological sex.
The bill defines biological sex as, “the physical condition of being male or female as determined by an individual’s chromosomes and anatomy as identified at birth.” It has been referred to the Senate Committee on Education and Career Readiness for consideration.
