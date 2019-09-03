Michigan students are back in class and lawmakers are doubling down on school bus safety.
New bills would make stricter penalties for drivers who blow past school buses as kids are getting on and off the bus.
Law makers and school officials are working to keep kids safer.
What happens is we end up with parents, I think, that are in a big rush to drop their kids off at school,” said Dr Steven Bigelow, the superintendent with Bay City Public Schools.
Bigelow said there’s a watchful eye this year around Bay City Public Schools.
"So, especially the first few days of school you'll see officers out there helping to direct traffic," he said.
Hopefully schools won’t have to address this issue alone, new legislation was just introduced that could increase penalties for drivers who fail to stop for a school bus.
State Representative Kevin Hertel said people in Michigan have voiced their concern on this topic to him and his colleagues.
“We’ve all heard from folks across the community who’ve also witnessed it and we want to make sure we’re having a conversation about is the current law on the books strict enough,” Hertel said.
State House Bill 4867 and Senate Bill 472. If passed, the bills sponsored by Kevin Hertel and his brother, Senator Curtis Hertel Jr would amplify consequences for drivers.
A first offense would cost you $250, after that the fines could increase anywhere from $500 to $1,000.
The law would also allow the Secretary of State’s office to suspend your license up to one year.
In the meantime, Bigelow said drivers need to be aware of their surroundings.
“I think another thing, unfortunately, is people just aren’t paying attention,” he said. “We got cell phones in the car with the texting and everything else.”
