A bill introduced last week would remove the requirement for parallel parking on the Michigan driver’s test.
House Bill 4576 removes the requirement to test driver’s license applicants on their ability to parallel park.
The bill adds this language to an already existing law: “The Secretary of State shall not require an applicant for an operator's license to demonstrate proficiency in the skill of parallel parking to successfully complete a driving skills test."
The bill was introduced by Rep.Sarah Lightner and was referred to the Committee on Transportation.
"There's a lot of regulation but there's a lot of bad drivers out there," said Michael Sears, resident. "Parking is really tough. I watch it sometimes and I watch people do it and I go, 'wow.'"
Emily Dekoster has a different state of mind. She thinks everyone should know how to parallel park.
"People should know how to do that, even if it's something they don't wanna know," Dekoster said.
Charles Walker, owner of Keys in Hand Driving School in Flint, hopes it stays a requirement. He said otherwise, people won't know how to do it when it's necessary.
"In the bigger cities I think it's really important that you know how to park because there's so much traffic and such little parking spaces," Walker said.
Walker said even though a lot of people do mess up on the parking portion of their final driving test, he doesn't believe testing facilities use the test as a way to take in more money.
It costs about $50 to take a driver's test.
"I think that state implemented parallel parking so people would know how to park in the bigger cities, whether it's Detroit, Flint or Grand Rapids," Walker said.
The bill would have to make it through the House, Senate and then signed by the governor before it becomes a law.
But Dekoster and Sears are glad they at least know how to park if they need to.
"I'm not the greatest, but at least I know how," Dekoster said.
"I can do it with one eye closed," Sears said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.