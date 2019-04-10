The clock is ticking for medical marijuana shops that are operating without a license but getting one isn’t easy.
Under a new bill approved by a House panel on Wednesday, April 10, any medical marijuana dispensary that operates without a license on June 1 will be unable to obtain one for an entire year.
It’s an extension to a previous deadline on March 31 that many unlicensed dispensaries are already working to meet.
“It’s been a roller coaster I tell you that for sure,” said Patrick Frasik, the owner of The Shop.
The Shop is an unlicensed medical marijuana dispensary in Bay City.
Frasik said for the past few months it’s been difficult to compete with bigger businesses with licenses but believes this latest deadline is necessary for the industry.
With an extension of the deadline to June 1, business owners like Frasik said this will only help The Shop.
“It’s going to be definitely a good thing for us because it’s going to give us enough time to get our license and then also for the commercial growers to set up the whole supply chain,” Frasik said.
Frasik said the supply chain has been a sticking point because at the moment commercial growers can’t even supply the dispensaries that are open with enough product.
A dilemma made more stressful for a small operation like Frasik's.
“Because I don’t know how much to order in product and who to order it from. Can I order from caregivers or do I have to go through commercial grow now? So it’s definitely been hard,” Frasik said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.