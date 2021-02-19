Billboard touts Whitmer as ‘Indiana’s 2020 Businessperson of the Year’

A northern Indiana billboard owner is poking fun at Michigan’s governor.
In the billboard, Gretchen Whitmer is named “Indiana’s Business Person of the Year” for 2020.
Owner Steve Swick says he’s trying to make a point about how Whitmer’s coronavirus policies have affected businesses on both sides of the state line.
Kellie Barker is a server at Red Arrow Restaurant in Fremont.
She’s been seating a lot of people from Michigan since the pandemic started.
"They are appreciative that we open,” Barker said. “And they also support the other businesses to like the fishing places and just shopping."
Those out-of-state visitors have helped Hoosier businesses near the border stay afloat.
It’s part of the reason Steve Swick put up this billboard.
"With the bars restaurants and businesses being decimated by her policies and actions, it’s really put Michiganders behind the eight ball," Swick said.
Initially, Swick wrote that Whitmer was the Indiana Chamber of Commerce Business Person of the Year.
Leaders with the chamber weren’t happy.
President Kevin Brinegar said, “Someone used our name to help garner attention. We are not in the business of attacking other states or individuals. We found this completely inappropriate and demanded it be taken down immediately.”
Swick says he complied right away. He also wants to make clear he’s not minimizing the pandemic.
"We know it’s real, we know it’s a serious situation,” Swick said. “I myself have had personal friends that have actually passed away from it. I get it."
Barker can’t deny there’s a ring of truth in Swick’s joke.
"It’s, unfortunately, true because so many people are so disappointed in how the state has been run," Barker said.
Swick says even though the chamber of commerce wasn’t a fan, most of the reactions to the billboard have been positive.
He says he’s gotten calls from all over the country about the joke.
