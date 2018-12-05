Tensions are growing in Lansing as lawmakers will vote on a set of bills that would take away power from top, incoming Democrats.
The bills would impact the incoming secretary of state, governor and attorney general and give more power to the legislation.
Similar legislation was just passed by lawmakers in Wisconsin.
“This is a really desperate last act for one party Republican ruled legislature,” State Rep. Jeremy Moss said.
From anti-gerrymandering proposals to changing who controls campaign finance regulations, Moss said his Republican colleagues are trying to take the power away from the new Democratic-led administration.
“A lot of it borders constitutional and unconstitutional. So as House Democrats, we’re trying to stop this subversion from the will of the people who voted Democratic leadership,” Moss said.
“Everything is on the table. It’s a really dangerous time of year,” State Rep. Phil Phelps said.
Some Republicans say the outcry from Democrats is an overreaction.
“They say we’re trying to strip away power. I don’t see it necessarily, but I haven’t seen all the bills yet. So I’m a little skeptical of jumping the gun,” State Rep. Curt Vanderwall said.
Vanderwall said he hasn’t seen any bills that seem unfair to the new administration.
Gov. Rick Snyder’s office released a statement that reads in part, “Regarding the bills on adjusting powers of different offices, Gov. Snyder will carefully examine the potential benefits and impacts of each on public policy. In this case, where the authority of different branches of government is affected. He will look at the bills as if he were continuing as governor. If he believes it’s a good policy change overall, then he’ll sign it. If not, then he won’t.”
Congressman Dan Kildee released a statement slamming the lame-duck legislature. It reads in part: “Republicans in the Michigan legislature are pushing legislation that seeks to overturn the will of the voters and protect special interests.”
