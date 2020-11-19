Multiple county clerks cleared the air on election irregularities in a joint Senate and House oversight committee hearing.
"Do you have any reason to not trust the election results?" said Rep. Cynthia Johnson (D-5th district).
"I do not have any reason to mistrust the election results here in Kent County," said Kent County Clerk Lisa Lyons (R).
The bipartisan clerks debunked the alleged voter fraud within their Kent, Ingham, and Antrim counties.
"This was a willfully legitimate election and the people of Michigan should rest easy knowing that their votes were counted, and their voices were heard," said Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D).
Even following the reassurance that Michigan’s election was conducted in a fair and accurate manner, tension between Michigan Senate and House members was ever present.
"We have chosen to have a committee meeting on something that's already a done deal? Come on,” Johnson said.
"If you could kindly constrain your testimony today to things that you actually know, that would be very helpful," Rep. Beau LaFave (R-108th disctirct).
The hearing comes just after the Trump Campaign dropped the federal lawsuit in Michigan that focused on Wayne County.
The county clerks' presentations aimed to ease any concerns Michiganders may still have with the validity of the election.
"The virtue of the checks and balances built into the Michigan election law is that the errors were caught and collected," Byrum said.
Moving forward, the election oversight committee will continue to examine any irregularities statewide.
