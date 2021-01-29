A bipartisan commission, made up of Michigan leaders from across the state, is working to streamline the vaccination process.
Dr. Bobby Mukkamala is a chair of the Asian Pacific American workgroup within the commission.
"To broadcast information about the vaccine and the development. To get rid of any mystery, any misinformation about it so people can make the most educated decision as possible," Mukkamala said.
It is a cooperative effort to make sure that once vaccines are available to the public, the process is as efficient and accessible as possible. What's motivating them? Fighting back against misinformation.
"We need to have a source for accurate information to dispel some of the misinformation that's out there," Mukkamala said.
The commission set goals for vaccination distribution including vaccinating 70 percent of Michiganders age 16 and older as quickly as possible, administering 90 percent of doses within a week of their arrival, and ensuring that 95 percent of the second doses are administered on time.
As well as eliminating racial disparity and limiting drive time to 20 minutes for every Michigander to a vaccination site.
"We want as many people that are interested in it to get it," Mukkamala said.
The biggest issue they're facing now is lack of available doses.
"We want to be at a point where we have plenty of vaccines on the shelf so that everybody that wants it can get it. So we can then focus on the people who aren't so sure. The unfortunate reality is that the vaccine is the limiting factor," Mukkamala said.
Even with supply challenges, Mukkamala is confident the commission will be able to accomplish its vaccination goals.
