Two Michigan Congress people introduced bipartisan legislation Thursday in the wake of the Edenville and Sanford Dam failures.
Debbie Dingell (D-Mich) and John Moolenaar (R-Mich) introduced a bill to improve oversight on the safety of the country's dams and hydropower operations.
The National Dam and Hydropower Safety Improvements Act of 2020 enhances safety requirements for dams and aims to modernize existing hydropower infrastructure.
The bill would require the following:
- Require Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to provide a briefing and a report to Congress on the findings of the independent forensic analysis of the Edenville Dam and Sanford Dam failures.
- Add a new requirement to section 10 of the Federal Power Act to mandate dam and project works meet the FERC’s dam safety requirements and to require the licensee to manage, operate, and maintain the dam and project works consistent with dam safety requirements.
- Amend section 15 of the Federal Power Act to require FERC to issue a new license only if the Commission determines the dam and other project works meet the Commission’s dam safety requirements and that the operating conditions of the license are consistent with those requirements.
- Require FERC to establish procedures for evaluating the financial health of prospective hydropower licensees.
- Require FERC to convene a technical conference with State representatives to examine best practices for Dam Safety.
The bill comes after the failures of the Edenville and Sanford dams caused widespread flooding and devastation across Mid-Michigan.
