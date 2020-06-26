A worker at the Applebees in Birch Run has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Saginaw County Health Department.
The health department is working with the restaurant to perform an investigation.
The health department said the employee had limited direct contact with others who were all wearing face coverings.
No members of the public were determined to have direct contact with this individual.
