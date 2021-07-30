Election day is right around the corner and multiple mid-Michigan school districts will vote over millages.
Birch Run Area Schools has a millage on the ballot for Tuesday, Aug. 3. The school district was forced to cut expenses after the last millage renewal failed by four votes.
With a final tally of 626 to 630 votes, voters in Birch Run decided not to extend the five-year millage that would go toward transportation, building maintenance, salaries, and school supplies.
“Without the operational millage passing, there would be devastating cuts to our school system,” said Amy Urbanokski-Nowak, president of the Birch Run Education Association. “So, that would cut to staffing, including teachers and paraprofessionals, programs and even cuts to transportation.”
The district was forced to cut operating expenses by more than $2 million. Teachers, including Urbanowski-Nowak, hope the next millage vote brings more voters in.
“It's just something that is going to affect people with second homes, or businesses in the district. So, some people might not quite understand that. And it's a renewal so it's just something that we've been doing already,” Urbanowski-Nowak said.
Birch Run Area Schools Superintendent, David Bush, issued the following statement to TV5:
"Primary residences and agricultural properties do not pay this tax. Also, collection of the operating millage tax is required for birch run area schools to receive the full per pupil allowance from the state. Without the millage, birch run would have to cut $2.3 million dollars from its budget. Please take time to vote on Aug. 3."
