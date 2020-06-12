A Birch Run business icon and COVID-19 survivor Andy Suski was surprised with a welcome back celebration at Suski Chevrolet Buick.
"I was overwhelmed,” Suski said. “I had no expectations as far as this goes. So, I was just totally surprised, and I’m so pleased in seeing all the police officers. Seeing all the different people here that are important in my life there here to celebrate my life, and the fact that I survived COVID."
Suski was hospitalized in Florida with COVID-19 after visiting the state in March.
"I'm expecting i picked it up on either the airplane, or at Detroit Metro Airport,” he said. “When I went back to Florida, 6 days later, that's when it hit me as far as being aware that I had COVID."
His grueling fight with the coronavirus ended in victory and a return to work with a warm celebration.
The Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel and members of the Birch Run and Flushing Police Departments joined members of the Birch Run Chamber to surprise, welcome and appreciate Andy.
