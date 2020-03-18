Birch Run Premium Outlets will close at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18 due to COVID-19 concerns.
The company announced that after extensive discussion with federal, state, and local officials and in recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19, Simon will close all its retail properties.
Simon retail properties include malls, premium outlets, and mills in the U.S.
Locations will be closed from Wednesday, March 18 at 7 p.m. through Sunday, March 29.
"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers, and employees are of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.
