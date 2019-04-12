School officials are investigating after they said a student brought a BB gun to a Mid-Michigan high school.
On Thursday, April 11, students reported seeing a weapon in the back of a vehicle in the parking lot after school hours.
Superintendent Dave Bush said the assistant principal investigated the report and found the weapon was a BB gun that belonged to the student.
Bush said the student that owned the BB gun was not in the school during the investigation.
The school said it contacted the Birch Run Police Department that night shortly after learning about the incident.
At this time, the school does not feel the student was planning to use the BB gun on other students or staff.
The school said students were not in any danger from this incident.
More information is set to be sent out to parents and community members on Friday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.