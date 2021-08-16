A Birch Run Premium Outlets school bus made stops at Birch Run and Bridgeport school districts on Monday to deliver special snacks, backpacks, and school supplies.
As families, educators and students are preparing to return to the classroom, Meijer is joining Birch Run Premium Outlets to support the community by giving away back-to-school supplies and other items to school-age children.
“We get all this cool stuff from people that really didn't have to do this, but it was very nice of them to do that,” one student said.
“My mom couldn't give me a lot of stuff but as soon as I got this, I was so excited,” another student said.
It's part of the back-to-school, back together campaign. The efforts are teaching lessons in supporting and celebrating students, educators, and families during the back-to-school season.
“For them to give us this wonderful opportunity for our students and our families, I just thought that was fantastic opportunity for us to partner together,” said Devi Johnson, Atkins Elementary School principal.
Supply shortages caused by the pandemic is leaving many store shelves bare for parents needing to pick up crucial school items, but for these kids and educators with backpacks full of supplies, all that's missing is the bell.
“We’re just excited. Great reading, writing, science, social studies programs, everything. We're ready to get this year going,” Johnson said.
