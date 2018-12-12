Birch Run Police are warning residents about a potential scam.
The department said a local business was contacted via phone, requesting a donation. The person on the other end of the line apparently told the business that he is working for the Birch Run Police.
The department said no one is soliciting anything over the phone, and that if you are contacted, to call the department at (989) 624-1113.
