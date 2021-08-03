Throughout the day, mid-Michigan residents filled out their ballots for the August primary elections.
While there are several local races that will impact communities, one school district hopes that it’s funding millage that failed in May by just a few votes will pass tonight.
If the millage fails, Birch Run area schools said the finding cuts would be devastating.
"It's a good school system, and we wanna make sure they're funded, especially with all the incidents with covid and teachers and you know we wanna make sure the teachers are paid, they've been through a lot,” said Charmane Turnbull, a Birch Run resident.
For residents who do have kids in the schools, it was important to take some time during their lunch break to vote.
"Well my kids go to school here, so benefits for them. Just took a minute to come out, had a second, so I’m here,” said Mike Illum, a Birch Run resident.
The township clerk said they've had many people come through and vote in person today, much better than a few months ago.
"On the May election, which also had this proposal, same proposal on it, there was large chunks where we wouldn't have anybody come through, or one or two, and it was very slow. And this time, even right from seven o clock this morning we had about seven people in line at seven o clock to vote,” said Corey Trinklein, the Birch Run Township clerk.
There's been more absentee voting this election as well.
Out of the six hundred and eleven ballots sent out in the township, more than 560 have been returned.
The polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
