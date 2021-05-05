A local school district is now forced to cut expenses after a millage renewal failed by just four votes.
Voters in Birch Run voted not to extend the five-year millage that would go towards transportation, building maintenance, school supplies and salaries.
Now the district will need to cut operating expenses by more than two million dollars.
626 voters said yes 630 said no.
"It was only four votes. What it shows is elections are always important. We teach our students that in the classroom every day. That your voice and vote matters,” said Amy Urbanowski-Nowak, President of the Birch Run Education Association.
Teachers like Urbanowski-Nowak hope the next time the millage hits the ballot, voters will turn up.
“When it comes to August, I’ve heard it’ll be back on the ballot. It’s so important for students because it’s money that’ll help our educational system and help our students flourish,” Urbanowski-Nowak said.
“All of the time you hear from folks who say it doesn’t matter or my vote wouldn’t have counted anyway. But clearly this was a matter of four votes,” said Vanessa Guerra, Saginaw County Clerk.
Guerra said the Birch Run Superintendent has expressed interest in a special election come August.
There’s two issues the district will need to overcome. The first is a tight deadline.
“They have to have their official ballot language in by May 11,” Guerra said.
The second issue is the district would incur the cost.
“I would estimate it’d be in the tens of thousands of dollars," Guerra said.
After the Board of Canvassers gives the votes the stamp of approval, the district or concerned residents, can petition for a recount. It would cost roughly $150.
A potentially small price to pay when $2 million is on the line.
The board of canvassers meets tomorrow. The certification process can take at least a week.
