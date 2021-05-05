A millage to renew a significant portion of the Birch Run Area School’s funding has failed.
With 100 percent of the votes in, the millage failed with a slim margin of 626 votes yes and 630 votes no.
Money from the five-year renewal of the non-homestead tax would have been used for transportation, building maintenance, school supplies, and salaries, according to Superintendent David Bush.
The school district will now need to cut operating expenses by more than $2 million. No word yet if there will be a recount.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.