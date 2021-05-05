IMAGE: Birch Run run schools generic
Source: WNEM

A millage to renew a significant portion of the Birch Run Area School’s funding has failed.

With 100 percent of the votes in, the millage failed with a slim margin of 626 votes yes and 630 votes no.

Money from the five-year renewal of the non-homestead tax would have been used for transportation, building maintenance, school supplies, and salaries, according to Superintendent David Bush.

The school district will now need to cut operating expenses by more than $2 million. No word yet if there will be a recount.

