The Birch Run Speedway and Event Center have decided to delay the reopening of The Dixie due to COVID-19 concerns.
The business said their decisions come after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that the state will not be moving into phase five by the weekend.
They said the health and safety of their fans, drivers, and staff are important.
They are hoping to reopen this summer.
For updates, announcements, and the updated schedule when it is made, click here.
